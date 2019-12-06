Coral Springs gas leak prompts shopping center evacuation, roadway closures

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A natural gas leak in Coral Springs has caused a shopping center to be evacuated and several roadways to be shut down.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1100 block of University Drive just before 1 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where crews could be seen working on the ruptured gas line.

!!! We are evacuating the Party City Plaza and parking lot due to this gas leak. We are working on finding and securing the leak. #sflbreaking — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) December 6, 2019

According to firefighters, a six-inch natural gas line has ruptured.

The Maplewood Plaza shopping center was evacuated, and traffic on University Drive has been shut down, fire officials said.

14:38:00 (2:38pm) 12-06-2019

The gas leak may take several hours to stop as the gas company is looking for the exact location of the leak. University Drive remains closed southbound, south of Shadowood, because of this issue — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) December 6, 2019

Crews are waiting for the gas company to cap the leak before reopening the roadway, and they expect the roadways to be reopened at around 5 p.m., according to fire officials.

