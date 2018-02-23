Coral Springs first responders reflect on Stoneman Douglas shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Coral Springs described their experiences when they responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting

At a press conference on Friday morning, Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue remembered the mass shooting on Feb. 14. Coral Springs Sgt. Jeff Heinrich has family who attend Stoneman Douglas High and was at the school when shots were fired.

“Luckily my family is at school,” said Heinrich. “My wife and son go to that school. My wife’s a teacher there. She’s an assistant athletic director.”

Heinrich, after stepping away from the podium for a moment, added: “My son was out on a bathroom pass, and my wife was in [teacher’s] planning inside the girl’s locker room. They both heard the fire alarm and just decided to evacuate. By the grace of God, when they walked into the hallway, they found each other.”

“I went into rescue mode when things started to settle down,” said Coral Springs officer Tim Burton. “I rescued a few victims who were shot and could not walk to Pine Island Drive, along with my fellow officers. As you can see, this one’s — you can’t get rid of this one. This one will be with me forever.”

Coral Springs Fire Rescue Lt. Rohan Neita said he transported victims from the scene.

“I actually transported multiple patients in my truck,” said Neita. “We go by the more severely injured, life-threatening injuries go first. We just grab and go.”

