CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department put on an exciting light show for locals.

Fire truck lights shined brightly while in sync to the beat of holiday music, Monday.

What happens when firefighters, @Coralspringsfl video team and @Coralspringspd want to give residents something to smile about during the holidays? This happens! We wish you all a safe, joyous holiday season. Did this video make you smile? Heart and retweet! pic.twitter.com/uWk1J4mZ3P — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) December 3, 2018

The crew posted the video on social media to spread holiday cheer and wish everyone a happy holidays.

