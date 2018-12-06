CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police said they are conducting a criminal investigation of four of their police officers after a cellphone video appears to show one of them kicking a handcuffed suspect while placing him under arrest.

The video, provided by a 7News viewer, shows what appears to be a Coral Springs officer kicking 28-year-old Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford as he’s sitting on a curb, Tuesday night.

Coral Springs Police addressed the arrest in a news conference held Thursday afternoon.

“Chief [Clyde] Parry said, yes, certainly he was concerned about what he viewed,” said Coral Springs Police Officer Chris Swinson. “I think we’re gonna be completely transparent on exactly what we find.”

Officials said the incident took place in the area of Northwest 81st Avenue and West Sample Road.

The officers made contact with Narcisse-Beckford, who had been accused of stealing from the 7-24 Sun Mart along West Sample Road.

Store clerk Anthony Leon, said he tried to stop the suspect after he stole a drink and candy.

“I tried to call him, ‘Hey, yo, come back. You gotta pay for that. Either pay or return the things,’ but he just walked away and left,” said Leon.

According to the arrest report, Narcisse-Beckford became aggressive toward the responding officers.

One of the officers involved wrote in the report, “I attempted to grab the suspect, at which time he turned to face me and took a fighting stance.”

Investigators said a struggle ensued. The officer states in the report, “While on the ground, I felt my gun holster being pulled. I looked and observed the suspect grabbing my gun.”

“It would be unfair just to take the police report and have you guys here and answer questions just based off that and not do our due diligence,” said Swinson during the news conference.

But the 7News viewer who shot the video said the officers went too far.

“He was cooperating. Everything was good, and then another officer came, and then he kicked him in the head, straight to his face,” said the viewer, who asked not to be identified.

Narcisse-Beckford was taken into custody and put in jail. He appeared in court on charges of petty theft, battery on an officer and resisting an officer with and without violence.

The officers in the video were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. They were identified as Detective Anabely Escarpita, Detective Sandy Gomez, Officer David Anderson and Officer Michael Snyder.

Officials did not specify how long the investigation will take. They urged other witnesses to come forward.

“If there were other people there that witnessed the event, that were a part of it or have any additional information, we strongly encourage them to call the Coral Springs Police Department,” said Swinson.

Narcisse-Beckford remains behind bars on $2,000 bond.

