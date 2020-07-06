Coral Springs cop recalls helping save woman from burning apartment

An officer who helped rescue a woman from a burning Coral Springs apartment last month recounts how he and his fellow officers carried her down at least nine flights of stairs.

When Officer Edwin Giraldo went to work on June 14, he said he had no idea he and his colleagues would be saving the life of an elderly woman.

A fire broke out in the condo building on Broken Woods Drive, and the flames could be seen coming from the building’s upper floors.

“We ran into the building. We started knocking on doors trying to get people out,” Giraldo said. “We went as far as we could before the smoke got pretty thick.”

The fire department needed help after they learned an elderly couple was trapped on the ninth floor.

“We went up there, helped each other out, and it’s part of the job,” Giraldo said. “During these times, it’s good to show people that we don’t just deal with crime, and we’re just there to lend a helping hand when people need it.”

The officers got the woman out safely and placed her in the back of a waiting ambulance.

“Let’s get her checked out because she’s been upstairs for so long,” an officer said on body camera video.

According to investigators, hot oil left unattended was the cause of the fire.

The woman is expected to recover and is said to be doing just fine.

