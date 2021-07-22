CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A condo building in Coral Springs has been deemed unsafe and residents will have to evacuate.

The city announced that tenants of the Villa Bianca Condominium, a 16-unit condo located at 3990 Woodside Drive, must vacate the premises by Aug. 5 after the Special Magistrate deemed the structure unsafe.

A photo showing some of the damage at the Villa Bianca Condominium.

The city said the condo failed to complete its 40-year building inspection, which was required in 2016.

“At that time, failure to meet inspection requirements were brought before the Special Magistrate and a lien placed on the building,”m the city said. “In the absence of an engineering report, and the building’s further deterioration, the city’s Chief Building Official deemed the building to be unsafe and brought the matter in front of the Special Magistrate during an emergency hearing.”

An emergency hearing was called due to multiple violations of the city’s building code and the structural condition of the building, and the special magistrate deemed the building unsafe.

The city said staff and a charity are working with residents to provide temporary housing and will help them navigate the application process for rental and utility funding.

The city also added that the building currently doesn’t have a condo association, as required by state law, and that only 15 of the 16 units are occupied, with one unit being uninhabitable since a fire in 2014.

