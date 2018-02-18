Coral Springs churches hold prayer services for Parkland shooting victims

Coral springs churches are holding prayer services in remembrance of the Parkland shooting victims, Sunday.

Church service began Sunday morning at First Church of Coral Springs, located near West Sample Road and Northwest 86th Avenue. Their final service will start at 11 a.m.

Church by the Glades, located near West Atlantic Boulevard and Lakeview Drive, will also hold special services Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

