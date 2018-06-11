Coral Springs billiards tournament to honor MSD shooting victims

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A billiards tournament in Coral Springs will honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High tragedy.

Meadow’s Movement, a group started by the family of MSD victim Meadow Pollack, will be hosting the tournament at Premier Billiards and Sports Club, located at 9120 Wiles Road. The competition will honor Meadow and the other 16 victims killed in the mass shooting that took place on Feb. 14 in Parkland.

“We have so many great donors, so many raffles and baskets, ” said student Kendall Richardson. “We have probably about 15, 16 by now. We have a bunch of desserts and cake items. We have merchandise. There’s so many people here. Everyone came out for the tournament. It’s great, going great.”

Proceeds for the event will help build a memorial park in Meadow’s honor.

