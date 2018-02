CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews battled a Coral Springs apartment building fire, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce flew over the complex at 4180 NW 88th Ave., just before 1 p.m. Coral Springs Fire Rescue have since extinguished the heavy flames.

Working fire Ramblewood East Condos. Media staging at the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/jDaIGfgQpk — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) February 12, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

