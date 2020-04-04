Coral Princess docks in Port Miami, 2 guests die aboard ship

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Coral Princess cruise ship has docked in Port Miami after originally planning to dock in Port Everglades.

The ship has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases on board.

It will take several days to disembark the ship as flights are limited.

Additionally, anyone who is showing symptoms will remain on the vessel until cleared by medical personnel.

A statement from the cruise line read in part, “Princess cruises can confirm that Coral Princess will arrive in Port Miami this morning, April 4… Guests requiring shoreside medical care will be prioritized to disembark first.”

As the disembarkment began, Princess Cruises confirmed that two of its guests have died aboard the Coral Princess.

They released a statement saying in part, “All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed on Coral Princess. Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences.”

This story is developing. Check back at wsvn.com for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.