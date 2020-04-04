Coral Princess docks in Port Miami; 2 guests die aboard ship

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Coral Princess cruise ship has docked in Port Miami after originally planning to dock in Port Everglades.

The ship has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases on board.

7News cameras captured the Princess Cruises ship pulling into port, Saturday morning.

The ship had originally departed on March 5 from Chile for a South American voyage that had been scheduled to end in Argentina on March 19.

As the disembarkment began, Princess Cruises confirmed that two of its guests died aboard the Coral Princess.

They released a statement saying in part, “All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed on Coral Princess. Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez later addressed the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking news … I want to offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the two people who died,” he said.

It will take several days to disembark the ship as flights are limited.

7News cameras captured passengers on the ship’s deck wearing face masks.

Gimenez spoke about the process of getting healthy passengers back home.

“Today the Coral Princess cruise ship is disembarking passengers who are heading to [Miami International Airport] to get home,” he said.

Passengers deemed safe to fly will be transferred directly from the ship to the airport. The process is expected to take several days due to limited flights.

Melissa Cairl, who spoke with 7News on Saturday, said her father and his girlfriend are both on the ship.

“It’s been pretty much a nightmare,” she said.

Cairl said her father’s girlfriend is one of the people who tested positive for COVID-19, and her father is currently experiencing symptoms.

“That’s when it really became very scary,” she said.

Cairl said her father’s girlfriend had to be taken to a separate room, and she is now worried about her father’s condition.

“My dad is 74, he’s a veteran, and he’s a strong-willed guy, but he’s got a pacemaker, and he has a heart condition, so he’s in that at-risk group,” she said.

7News cameras showed passengers from the ship’s balconies cheering on what appeared to be fellow guests as they were escorted on to black SUVs.

Crew members helping with their luggage, and the drivers of the vehicles were wearing protective gear.​

The cruise line said anyone who is showing symptoms will remain quarantined on the vessel until cleared by medical personnel.

Ambulances were seen leaving the terminal where the vessel is docked.

A statement from the cruise line read in part, “Guests requiring shoreside medical care will be prioritized to disembark first.”

Gimenez said two passengers required immediate medical assistance and were transported to Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.