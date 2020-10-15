Coral Park Elementary students return to campus after positive COVID-19 cases

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Coral Park Elementary have returned to campus after it was closed due to positive coronavirus cases.

The school closed its doors for the day on Wednesday after two students and one employee tested positive for the virus.

Students switched to online learning while the school was sanitized and those who came in contact with those infected were notified.

School officials said those who tested positive are now self-isolating.

The school district’s COVID dashboard says 14 students and two employees countywide have tested positive so far.

