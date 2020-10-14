Coral Park Elementary returns to virtual learning after 2 test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Another Miami-Dade school has announced its return to virtual learning after COVID-19 cases were detected on their school grounds.

Coral Park Elementary, located at 1225 SW 97th Ave., announced on Wednesday morning that two persons on campus have tested positive for the virus.

The school released a statement on their Instagram account that read in part, “Two Coral Park Elementary individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. In-person instruction will pivot to online learning from home on Wednesday, October 14th to ensure that those who had direct contact are notified to allow for thorough sanitization of school.”

According to Miami-Dade County Public School officials, an employee and a student tested positive for the virus.

M-DCPS released a statement reading in part, “In an abundance of caution and after consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, Coral Park Elementary School will pivot to online instruction today after an employee and a student reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.”

Districtwide, the COVID-19 dashboard shows a total of two employees and 11 students have tested positive for the virus.

According to the dashboard, there are three COVID-19 cases at Coral Park Elementary.

District officials said positive cases reported by employees are automatically put into the dashboard, but cases reported by students are not added until the Florida Department of Health confirms them.

MAST Academy is the only other school in the district that temporarily switched back to virtual learning after two students contracted COVID-19.

