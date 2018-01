SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Park Elementary was placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area, Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers went to a house looking for a man wanted for armed robbery. However, the subject fled the area.

As of 10:20 a.m., Miami-Dade Schools said the lockdown was lifted.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.