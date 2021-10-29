CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new Trader Joe’s has opened in Coral Gables.

The grocery store, located at 211 South Dixie Highway, opened to customers Friday morning.

It is the third Trader Joe’s location in Miami-Dade County and 22nd in Florida.

The store features colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks.

The Coral Gables Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but are fit to consume to non-profit, community-based organizations, every day.

