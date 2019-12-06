Coral Gables to proceed with annual tree lighting day after armed robbery, police chase

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Coral Gables will continue with their annual tree lighting ceremony as planned a day after an armed robbery at a local jewelry store led to a cross-county police chase that left four people dead.

Coral Gables Police responded to reports of a shooting outside Regent Jewelers along the 300 block of Miracle Mile at around 4:15 p.m., Thursday.

On Friday, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak assured the public that the annual tree lighting — being held near the jewelry store — would be a safe event.

“In light of the events from yesterday, both here in Coral Gables and in Broward County, our security plan has been in place, will continue to be in place,” Hudak said. “It has been enhanced, but I also want to reiterate exactly how safe we believe this event has been and will continue to be.”

However, some are finding it hard to focus on the fun when something horrific started just steps away.

“That’s just so sad,” Reese Fuller, who is visiting Coral Gables, said. “I’m still processing it myself. It’s such a beautiful area, and in the spirit of the holidays, you want to be able to enjoy that and appreciate that, but it’s terrible that this has been marred by such a horrible event.”

According to police, two armed men went inside the jewelry store to rob it, and multiple shots were fired outside of it.

“And I hear, ‘Wow, somebody is shooting,’ and it was right here,” a nearby business employee said.

One bullet went through the window of city hall, which is across the street from the store. The projectile nearly missed Coral Gables City Clerk Billy Urquia, who was sitting inside.

“The first call we got was a silent hold-up alarm at the store,” Hudak said Thursday night. “Then, we got another alarm from city hall.”

A jewelry store employee was injured by gunfire in the chaos and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Hudak said she underwent surgery Thursday night and is doing well.

Meanwhile, the men took off in a U-Haul truck. Police said the two dumped it minutes later and carried out a carjacking and kidnapping of a UPS driver in the 1200 block of Mariana Avenue.

Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Hill, both 41, would then flee from police. The chase would lead to a shootout with officers in rush hour traffic. In the end, they were shot dead, along with two innocent people, including the UPS driver.

A day later, the jewelry store remains closed, and the annual tree lighting will go on but not without the haunted memories of what happened.

