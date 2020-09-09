Coral Gables shopping center reopens after brief lockdown

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables shopping center was placed on a brief lockdown while police officers searched for a person with a gun on the property, but the all clear has been given after they found no threat to the area.

Coral Gables Police responded to the Shops at Merrick Park, at 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

CGPD was able to locate and identify the person with the gun and it was determined there was no threat or no crime committed. The mall has reopened. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) September 9, 2020

According to police, a male subject showed a firearm to a store employee inside the shopping center, but he did not take anything before he fled the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area to search for the subject.

Police later located and identified the person with the gun, but they determined there was no threat to the shopping center and no crime was committed.

The mall has since reopened, police said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.