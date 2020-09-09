Coral Gables shopping center on lockdown as police search for possible armed subject

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables shopping center has been placed on lockdown while police officers search for a subject who may be armed with a firearm.

Coral Gables Police responded to the Shops at Merrick Park, at 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

Village of Merrick shops is currently locked down as officers are searching for a subject who is possibly armed in the mall. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) September 9, 2020

According to police, a male subject showed a firearm to a store employee inside the shopping center, but he did not take anything before he fled the scene.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the area, but it remains unknown if the subject is within the perimeter, police said.

