Coral Gables rescuers help elderly man cross busy street

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fire rescue crew went above and beyond in their public duty when they helped an elderly man in a wheeled walker cross a busy street.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue shared a video clip on social media showing crews helping the man, who was unable to cross the street until they stepped in to lend a helping hand.

The video shows the rescuers walking the man through the intersection until he made it safely to the other side.

On their Twitter post, officials wrote, “We are always ready to protect and serve.”

