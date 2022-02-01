CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables Police officer was arrested after, detectives said, he choked his girlfriend and handcuffed her during an argument at their home.

This happened on Sunday, at around 10:30 p.m., at their Cutler Bay home.

Cristino Perez faced a judge on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old was charged with battery and false imprisonment.

Perez has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of an the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.