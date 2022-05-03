CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested in Coral Gables for stealing a motor vehicle after offering to meet with the seller on Facebook Marketplace.

Pablo Rodriguez contacted a man selling a 2009 Mercedes-Benz C300 and asked if they could meet in Coral Gables for a test drive on April 24.

When the seller agreed to meet Rodriguez, they both drove to another location so Rodriguez could surprise his “daughter” at work with the new vehicle.

Rodriguez pulled into a hotel on the 2200 block of LeJeune Road and asked the seller to bring his “daughter” down to surprise her.

The owner of the Mercedez-Benz exited the car before Rodriguez drove off.

Officials said Rodriguez has multiple aliases and has previously been arrested by Coral Gables Police for the exact same scheme in March of 2021.

Detectives said Rodriguez has not changed his method of theft since last year after being arrested for the same crime.

Rodriguez is known for finding high-end cars for sale on Facebook Marketplace and asking the seller to test drive the vehicle.

He would drive the car to a Coral Gables hotel and mention his “daughter” who works at the front desk.

Rodriguez tells the car owner that he is interested in buying the car for his “daughter” and asks them to help surprise her by going into the hotel to bring her outside.

Once the owner of the vehicle is far enough, Rodriguez speeds off with the vehicle and does not respond to them.

Rodriguez is being charged with grand theft auto for the second time.

Officials said that some tips to remember when meeting a stranger are to meet in a public place, are to always have your belongings in front of you and, if possible, meet in the daytime.

