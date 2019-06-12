Coral Gables partners with Freebee for giveaways during restaurant week

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The business improvement district of Coral Gables has partnered with Freebee, the city’s free transportation system, to provide giveaways during the city’s annual restaurant week.

Freebee will give some of its unsuspecting customers – between noon and 1 p.m. each day – the chance to answer questions about Coral Gables Restaurant Week, which began on June 3.

If the customers answer the questions correctly, they will be given gift cards and vouchers to their favorite restaurants.

The “Freebees on the Freebee” promotion started Monday and will run until Saturday.

During restaurant week, 29 restaurants — including favorites such as Ad Lib, MesaMar Seafood Table and Ortanique on the Mile — will offer three-course meals at discounted prices and specials.

Coral Gables Restaurant Week runs until June 23.

For a full list of participating restaurants and their menus, visit coralgablesculinarymonth.com.

