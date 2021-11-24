CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables hosted the 18th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the shops at Merrick Park Tuesday night.

7News’ Belkys Nerey was given the special honor of flipping the switch to illuminate the tree with Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago.

Those who attended enjoyed performances by the Miami Royal Ballet and the Coral Gables Senior High “Gablettes.”

The event, sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, featured a 50-foot tree and a live performance by Preston Howell, a local contestant from NBC’s The Voice.

The event also included several interactive activities and an appearance by Santa Claus.

