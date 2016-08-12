Coral Gables K-9 to receive protective vest

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police dog will be a little safer when patrolling the streets, thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Roy, a Coral Gables Police K-9, is set to receive a bulletproof and stab-proof vest. The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois is a certified in apprehension and narcotics detection.

The protective garment is a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, honoring fallen Coral Gables Officer Walter F. Stathers.

