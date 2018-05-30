Coral Gables High student accused of making threats gets trial date

MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has set a trial date for a student accused of threatening Coral Gables Senior High School.

The parents of David Fernandez, along with his attorney, were in court Wednesday morning. Fernandez was not present.

A judge set the trial date for sometime in July, while the teen will remain in jail.

Fernandez was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly created a fake email account under a classmate’s name. He then posted threats against Coral Gables Senior High.

Fernandez has been charged with false reporting concerning planting a bomb.

