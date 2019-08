CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A member of the Coral Gables Fire Department went above and beyond the call of duty to remove a large beehive near the station.

But as it happens, D. Johnson, the driver/engineer responsible for Sunday’s risky removal, specializes in beekeeping.

Coral Gables Fire D/E D. Johnson going above and beyond. D/E Johnson taking care of a bee hive on a tree right by The station. Although this is not in our Job description D/E Johnson specializes in Bee keeping! #CGFD pic.twitter.com/o915IDFnSW — Coral Gables Fire (@CoralGablesFire) August 4, 2019

Johnson donned his beekeeping suit and safely brought down the looming hive

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.