CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables-based company and its founder have made history on Wall Street.

Data analytics pioneer MSP Recovery, which helps recover money from Medicare and Medicaid secondary payments, announced a $32.6 billion merger with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation.

It will become the second-largest publically listed company in the US, making its founder John H. Ruiz the wealthiest person in Florida and among the top 20 in the nation.

Ruiz started the company from the ground up in South Florida and said it wasn’t easy.

“A hard-fought battle against all odds,” he said. “Basically nobody believed in it but we kept on and kept on and never gave up and here we are. It’s truly been a remarkable ride.”

The prominent South Florida attorney developed the proprietary data analytics system that helps beneficiaries, healthcare entities and providers recover billions of dollars in lost Medicare and Medicaid.

Ruiz recently donated $1 million to the victim of the Surfside tragedy and is also a lead attorney in the case representing those affected, pro bono.

