Copycat threats emerge after school shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - In the days after 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School lost their lives in a mass shooting, other people have been arrested for copycat threats.

At least three students have been arrested for threats made towards schools in the 48 hours after the shooting in Parkland.

An 11-year-old Nova Middle School student was arrested, Thursday, after she slipped a note under the door of the assistant principal’s office which read, “I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly ass kids and teachers [expletive]. I will bring the gun Feb. 16, 18. BE prepared [expletive]!”

The girl made a court appearance where the judge ordered her to serve a 21-day home detention.

Sunrise police also arrested a 17-year-old Piper High School student who made a threat along the lines of her school being the next target. However, she hadn’t been in school for a couple months.

She was also ordered to serve a 21-day home detention with GPS monitoring and no access to the internet.

A third student in South Carolina also posted an image to Snapchat, showing him posing with a weapon with the caption “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”

The suspect told police it was simply a badly timed joke.

