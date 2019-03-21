Cops in tactical gear, ATVs as Miami Beach steps up spring break security efforts

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring breakers on South Beach were met with a show of force as the city stepped up efforts to ensure revelers obey the law and party safe.

Cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on the beach in tactical gear and using all-terrain vehicles as backup, Thursday afternoon.

Georgia State University student Kennedy Allen said she appreciates the extra set of watchful eyes from officers.

“It’s been really good. It’s just been a lot of problems with the beach,” said Allen, “as far as people don’t know how to have fun anymore.”

The student was referring to widely documented chaotic scenes like beach brawls, street melees and a reveler stampede, most of which were captured on cellphone or surveillance video.

Allen said there are people who choose to take the fun out of spring break.

”I feel like [the extra security is] a part of keeping everyone safe. I don’t feel like it’s diluting the fun,” she said, “but I feel that as far as the chaos, it’s affecting everybody, ’cause we’re forced off the beach.”

With roughly 600 colleges on spring break last weekend, the added influx of people, paired with local residents on the beach, created a recipe for traffic jams and massive crowds.

In the hopes of avoiding a repeat of last weekend’s mayhem, outside agencies are offering support with the addition of at least 70 police officers.

Two or more officers will be stationed at specific areas along and near busy Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach Police Dan Oates and City Manager Jimmy Morales tweeted out photos showing them strategizing with officers. Both leaders could be seen making sure officers were ready to go, as the spring break party continues into the busy weekend.

