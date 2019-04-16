Cops canvass NW Miami-Dade neighborhood after drive-by that killed 2 sisters

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police went door-to-door in the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood where two young sisters were fatally gunned down in a drive-by shooting, as they searched for information that could lead them to those responsible for the tragedy.

Miami-Dade Police Detectives and uniformed officers handed out fliers and asked questions to area residents, Tuesday.

Dwight C. Wells with Bikes Up, Guns Down Boys and Girls said Sunday morning’s shooting underscore the need for change in the community.

“It’s devastating. We’ve got to do more about it,” he said.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Joanna Telusme and her sister, 27-year-old Stephanie Telusme, were shot and killed near Northwest 60th Street and 19th Avenue.

Police said the young women were standing near a car when another vehicle pulled up around, at around 1 a.m., and someone opened fire.

First responders pronounced both sisters dead at the scene.

A man and a woman were injured in the shooting. Paramedics transported them to the hospital in stable condition.

The sisters’ loved ones continue to grapple with the sudden loss.

“It’s senseless. Two young ladies are not here, and they weren’t even the ones who were targeted,” said their cousin, Terry Silien.

“No one was expecting this. This wasn’t supposed to happen to them,” said their sister, Sonia Telusme, during a phone interview.

On Tuesday, police pounded the pavement, feet from where those fatal shots were fired.

Officers asked anyone with information to come forward, as members of the community called for an end to the gun violence.

“People, if they know something, they’ve got to say something,” said Wells. “It could have been kids’ lives lost, so we’re talking about innocent young women lost to senseless gun violence in urban Miami.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

