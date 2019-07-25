Cooper’s Hawk returns to wild after being rehabilitated at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescued Cooper’s Hawk has been released back into the wild after rehabilitating at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

The bird was found on the ground at Normandy Shores Gold Course, located at 2401 Biarritz Drive, in Miami Beach on May 16.

The City of Miami Beach partnered with the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station to release the hawk on Thursday morning.

The Cooper’s Hawk was raised at the station with five other orphaned hawks.

While other hawks migrate through the Miami Beach area during Spring and Fall, Cooper’s Hawks are seen year-round.

On average, the hawks in the area have an average life span of 12 years.

