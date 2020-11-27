Cooper City residents thank first responders with Thanksgiving meals

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of residents in one South Florida community took time out of their day to thank first responders on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a time to eat, to give thanks and spend time with family and friends, but not everyone has that luxury.

First responders have been working long days during the pandemic, and like so many others, are forced to work the holidays.

“Thank you!” one first responder said as they collected their meal.

“I appreciate you guys,” said another first responder. “Thank you, guys.”

One by one, residents of Cooper City dropped off homemade meals and tasty dishes to grateful firefighters and deputies at District 16.

“These firefighters are away from their families and these deputies are away from their families, and it’s so nice for the citizens of Cooper City to come out and bring us homemade food for our Thanksgiving meal today,” said District Fire Chief Bruce Caruso.

It’s an annual tradition that began five years ago, and this year it means so much more.

“We just appreciate,” said Caruso. “Every year it seems to get bigger and bigger.”

Dozens of families took time out of their holiday to not only prepare the meals, but personally deliver them.

“I love it,” said resident Kriss Goldsmith. “It’s a really good opportunity to be able to say thank you to the men and women that help in cooper city.”

This is Goldsmith’s first time participating in the event.

She’s tried in the past, but luckily this year, she was finally able to contribute.

“Other people have always signed up before I got a chance, but I was in the right time, watching the Facebook, Cooper City Buzz Group and was able to sign up right away,” she said

The organizers who started the tradition through social media said it began with a simple idea — interacting with people.

“It’s the community that makes it as special as it is,” said organizer Roni Sterin.

“This year, I think, is a lot more special,” said organizer Joshua Goldberg. “One, it being the fifth year and two, because of COVID. It’s 2020 and we want to make at least one thing stand out.”

The first responders expressed their gratitude for this Thanksgiving tradition.

“We’re very thankful for them,” said Caruso. “We’re here to serve the public and they’re giving back to us and it’s really, I’m very humbled by that.”

The “thanks” doesn’t stop there. The first responders will also be treated to a warm holiday meal for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.