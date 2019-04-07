Cooper City church holds 1st service since equipment trailer theft

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The congregation at a church in Cooper City came together to worship for the first time since a trailer filled with equipment and supplies was stolen from it.

Square Root Church, located near Flamingo Road and Southwest 53rd Street, held its first service Sunday, a week after last weekend’s theft.

Even with the misfortune, members of this church community said they are staying strong.

“Man, everybody’s positive, everybody’s positive. You can’t stop us. You can’t deter us,” said Ariel Ortiz, the church’s youth choir director. “There’s nothing that anything, any outside influence can do that will stop us from worshipping.”

Surveillance video captured a person hooking the trailer to a Ford F-150 at some point between last Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The church’s staff kept items like musical equipment, children ministry items and chairs inside the trailer.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

