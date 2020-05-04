Conviva Care Center donates $750,000 to Feeding South Florida relief fund

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida physician group made a generous gift to help families in need.

Feeding South Florida started a COVID-19 relief fund asking the community for help to donate to families struggling to put food on the table.

To kick-start the donations, Conviva Care Centers donated $750,000.

It’s part of the May 5 Giving Tuesday, which is now a global day of giving.

Isabelle Souffront of Conviva Care Center said, “How beautiful it is for someone to have a meal at night and not have to worry about making choices between food and their bills or food and their medications. It’s all about making our patients better.”

Paco Velez, the CEO of Feeding South Florida said, “Especially the senior population who are struggling to put food on their table, a lot of them can’t go out or don’t have the ability to go out, so we want to make sure we’re putting food on their table.”

Different Bank of America branches also collectively donated $520,000.

Feeding South Florida said they want to hit a target of $2.5 million more to meet the 600% increase in demand since the pandemic began.

