NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The conviction of a former North Miami officer has been overturned by a Florida appeals court.

Jonathon Aledda was previously convicted of culpable negligence after shooting at an autistic man in 2016.

Aledda previously testified that he believed Arnaldo Rios Soto was holding his behavioral therapist, Charles Kinsey, hostage.

On Wednesday, an appeals court ruled that the conviction was tainted because the court refused to allow testimony about special training Aledda had received on hostage rescues.

Cellphone video showed Kinsey laying on the ground with his arms up, next to Rios Soto.

Aledda believed Rios Soto had a gun in his hand, which ended up being a toy truck.

Aledda fired three times at Rios Soto but hit and wounded Kinsey.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office must now decide if Aledda will be retried.

He was fired from the police department after the shooting.

