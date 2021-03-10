Convicted felon who posted racist videos online appears before judge after Fort Lauderdale raid

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A white supremacist arrested by FBI agents in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

The hearing was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. but was delayed to sometime before noon.

Paul Miller, 32, was arrested on March 2 in his home after authorities were alerted that the convicted felon had a firearm in his possession.

7News cameras captured the moments Miller was leaving the Broward County Jail in handcuffs to head to his court hearing.

In addition to his original charge, he also faces charges of possession of ammunition and possession of an unregistered rifle.

Miller was put on the radar after anti-hate groups were monitoring his online behavior and notified the FBI of some of his activity when things got “bad enough.”

“I just know that Paul Miller is an extremist and we considered him dangerous because of what he was doing online and offline, and so we felt that it was important to notify law enforcement of our concerns,” said Senior Investigative Researcher Carla Hill. “He grew more and more popular online with his antics that he might try to do something to please his followers, you know, further somehow.”

The charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm alone carries a maximum of 10 years. Now, he is facing additional charges as well.

