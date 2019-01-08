Convicted felon who led police on high-speed chase appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A convicted felon appeared before a judge after he led police on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon that ended in a crash.

Albert Luis Fernandez appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

This hearing comes after Fernandez allegedly led police on a chase just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows the convicted felon’s eventful afternoon began at “Noel’s Muffler Shop” in Opa-locka when he arrived in a stolen vehicle.

Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said, “Basically, he took the car there, he was waiting to try to find, I guess, his next victim.”

Officers said he found his next vehicle at a location across the street, as surveillance footage shows Fernandez getting into a truck and taking off.

Opa-locka and Miami-Dade police were both involved in the pursuit, which finally came to a crashing end at a railroad crossing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers took the suspect into custody before he was taken to the hospital.

Police said they found a loaded gun in the truck that Fernandez used in the high-speed chase.

The 33-year-old was also wanted by Miami Lakes Police for several burglary cases.

As of Tuesday morning, he remains behind bars.

Fernandez has multiple charges against him, including grand theft, battery on a police officer, fleeing from police and possession of a firearm by a gang member.

His bond hearing was reset for tomorrow awaiting additional evidence.

If probable cause is found for the charge of a gang member with a gun, he will remain behind bars without bail.

Officers said the felon not only threatened to kill them but spit in their faces and told them he was a member of the Latin Kings gang with the tattoos to prove it.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.