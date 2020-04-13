Convicted felon could be released from prison after review board claims he’s innocent

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fifty-year-old convicted felon Leonard Cure could be released from prison after a review board claimed him to be innocent.

Cure was found guilty of a 2003 armed robbery and received a life sentence.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office now believes that Cure may be innocent.

Prosecutors originally said that he held two employees hostage, and ripped off cash from a Walgreens in Dania Beach.

Cure could be released after a hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

