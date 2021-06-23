FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested during an FBI raid in March has pleaded guilty to weapon charges.

Paul Miller, 32, now faces up to 30 years in prison for three weapon charges.

He was taken into custody during a raid near Southwest 14th Avenue and Sixth Street in Fort Lauderdale on March 2.

The FBI said they picked him up because he is a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm. The raid involved the terrorism task force, but it is unclear if Miller is under investigation for other offenses.

In videos posted online, Miller expressed hatred for Jews, Blacks and the LGBTQ community.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.