Controversy amid gun manufacturer’s plan to open warehouse in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gun manufacturer plans to open a warehouse in Pompano Beach, stirring controversy within a community that has been calling for stricter gun laws following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Kalashnikov USA, the U.S. maker of AK-47s, is set to start shipping guns out of a warehouse in Pompano Beach.

The company’s slogan reads, “No one knows AKs like we do,” referring to the well-known AK-47 assault rifle.

The deal to open a warehouse in Pompano Beach has been in the works for more than three years. The City of Pompano Beach has been negotiating with the company since 2015 to move to Florida, bringing 54 new jobs at an average salary of $51,000 a year.

But in light of last week’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas, some people aren’t happy to hear about the move.

“We’ll put an end to the building, the making of these guns within our community,” said parent Steve Goodman.

Parents aren’t the only people upset that the gun manufacturer is moving its operation to South Florida.

“I could discuss the morals of it, I could tell you you’re disgusting, but you know you’re disgusting,” said student Cameron Kasky.

7News requested interviews, Tuesday, with Kalashnikov USA and with Pompano Beach city officials, but the calls were not returned.

“With or without a shooting, if there’s somebody making guns near a school, bye,” said Kasky.

The guns made at the Pompano Beach facility will only be sold wholesale, so there will be no sales to the public.

