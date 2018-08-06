Contractors catch 16 foot python in Florida Everglades

EVERGLADES (WSVN) — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contractors were able to catch a massive python in the Florida Everglades.

According to the FWC, the female python was 16 feet long and 3 inches wide.

The snake was captured by Jonathan Lopez and Cynthia Downer, and was found near the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species that prey on native wildlife.

The FWC said so far, 174 pythons have been removed from the ecosystem.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.