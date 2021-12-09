MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Stay out of the water for a little bit.

A beach site at North Shore ocean Terrace in Miami beach at 73rd street.

Officials said two different water samples came back with bacteria in it and doesn’t meet water quality standards.

The bacteria, officials said is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage. This can make you sick if you swim and ingest the water.

