DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious container found at a Davie home brought out hazmat teams and the bomb squad.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 5600 block, off Southwest 48th Street, in Davie around 11 a.m., Friday, due to a container found on the property labeled “ammunition.”

As a precaution BSO Hazmat responded and determined that there was nothing inside the container.

However, late into the night, fire rescue and BSO units remained on the scene. By 9 p.m., they finally cleared the area.

