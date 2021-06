OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A large container caused traffic delays on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

The cargo fell off the back of a semitrailer, Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy traffic delays occurred while Florida Highway Patrol troopers worked to remove it from the interstate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.