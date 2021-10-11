FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers building an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale ruptured a gas line and a water line.

The breaks happened at a construction site along Northwest Sixth Avenue and Ninth Street, Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene and pumped out the water in order to get to the gas line.

They are work working on repairing the gas line.

No evacuations have been ordered for the area.

