Construction worker trapped underneath debris in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker was injured while working in Wynwood, Wednesday afternoon.

The construction was near the Wynwood Yard, along North Miami Avenue and 29th Street. Miami Fire Rescue responded when debris fell and trapped the worker’s foot.

Officials said the workers were demolishing a building.

The victim’s co-workers used hydraulic tools to free his foot.

The worker was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and released.

