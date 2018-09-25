Construction worker transported after possible electrocution in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue has transported a construction worker who was possibly electrocuted to the hospital.

The worker appeared to have been shocked while working on a service elevator at a building near Northeast Second Avenue and 29th Street, early Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are now taking the victim to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is currently unknown.

