Construction worker seriously hurt after fall in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker suffered serious injuries after he fell from a building in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue rushed to the construction site located along Washington Avenue and 21st Street, Monday morning.

Officials said a 35-year-old man fell from one story and had to be extricated.

Rescue crews rushed the worker to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led to the worker falling off the building.

