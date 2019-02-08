Construction worker rescued after falling from scaffolding in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker had to be rescued after falling from a scaffolding in Fort Lauderdale.

The man was working on the seventh floor of an office building located on South Andrews Avenue on Friday morning.

The 53-year-old worker fell approximately 15 feet down from a scaffold that was inside of the building.

Fire rescue took the victim through a window and lowered him down to the ground due to the elevators of the building being out of service.

He was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center with a broken leg.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.