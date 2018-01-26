Construction worker hospitalized after being pinned by equipment in NWMD

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has responded after a construction worker was pinned by heavy equipment in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Crews responded to the scene at 2900 NW 39th Street, just after 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to MDFR, the adult male victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials have begun to place calls to Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other related agencies.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.